Man, 31, shot and killed in Frankford, police say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Frankford, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Charles Street. Police responded to the call Monday, just before 3:30 in the afternoon.

Arriving officers found the 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and leg.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

