Man, 32, charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman in Camden County

article

The Brief Stephon M. Bullock, 32, of Hi-Nella, was arrested and charged after officials say he broke into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulted her. DNA testing led to Bullock's arrest.



A Camden County man is behind bars after officials say he sexually assaulted an elderly woman.

Details in this story may be disturbing to some.

What we know:

A Hi-Nella man has been arrested and charged with breaking into an elderly woman’s residence and sexually assaulting her after DNA linked him to the crime scene, Camden County officials say.

Stephon M. Bullock, 32, was charged with one count each of 1st-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 1st-degree Kidnapping, 1st-degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, 3rd-degree Aggravated Assault, and 3rd-degree Criminal Restraint.

Dig deeper:

On May 8, at around 12:32 a.m., Stratford police officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a home invasion burglary and sexual assault.

The victim, a 76-year-old woman, told police that while she was asleep in her bedroom, a man entered her room, jumped on top of her, and held her down.

She told police that the suspect then placed a hand over her mouth, sexually assaulted her, and ultimately fled the residence.

On June 13, the New Jersey State Police laboratory notified police that Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) results identified Bullock as the source of the DNA from the crime scene.

That same day, U.S. Marshals arrested the 32-year-old in Hi-Nella.

He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending trial.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Colone of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 580-5942 and Lieutenant Frank Gagliardi of the Stratford Police Department at 856-783-8616.

Tips may also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.