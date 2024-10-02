Expand / Collapse search

Man, 32, dead after shooting in Ogontz: police

Published  October 2, 2024 6:43pm EDT
A shooting investigation is underway in Ogontz after police say a 32-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA - Philly police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death in Ogontz Wednesday. 

At around 4:50 p.m., police say the shooting occurred on the 6400 block of Lambert Street. 

A 32-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. 

He was transported  to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).


 