Man, 32, dead after shooting in Ogontz: police

Philly police are investigating after they say a man was shot to death in Ogontz Wednesday.

At around 4:50 p.m., police say the shooting occurred on the 6400 block of Lambert Street.

A 32-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was transported to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



