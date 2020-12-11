Man, 32, gunned down in North Philadelphia Friday morning

article

A 32-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Friday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of North 22nd Street around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the head, chest, and back by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.

