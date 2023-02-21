Man, 32, in critical condition after being shot in the head in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 700 block of E Hilton Street around 10:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the man was shot once in the head and transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say the scene was held, but no weapons were recovered, and no arrest was made.