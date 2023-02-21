Slain Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald was patrolling area alone the night he was killed, officials say

Philadelphia officials and Temple University leaders held a press conference Tuesday morning to address the fatal shooting of Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald.

Mayor James Kenney was joined by Temple University President Dr. James Wingard, Temple University Public Safety Director Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom from the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at the conference, which occurred just days after the officer's death.

According to officials, on Saturday evening, around 7:12 p.m., Fitzgerald sent out a radio call that he was conducting a foot pursuit on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Fitzgerald was reportedly pursuing three individuals who were dressed in masks and all black. Two of the suspects hid as Fitzgerald continued to pursue a third suspect.

When additional officers arrived on scene, they found Fitzgerald suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and chest, Outlaw said.

Fitzgerald was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Authorities arrested and charged Miles Pfeffer, 18, of Buckinham Township, in connection with the officer's shooting death on Sunday. Fitzgerald's handcuffs were placed on Pfeffer during the time of his arrest.

Ransom says surveillance video shows the foot pursuit where Fitzgerald caught up with Pfeffer and a struggle ensued off-camera.

Officials say Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald three times, causing the officer to fall to the ground. Pfeffer then shot Fitzgerald three more times as the officer laid on the ground before attempting to take Fitzgerald's firearm.

Moments later, Pfeffer carjacked a person nearby, threatening to kill the driver if they did not give up their vehicle, police say.

According to Ransom, the gun used during the deadly shooting has not yet been recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Kenney became emotional during the press conference as he offered condolences to Fitzgerald's friends, family and colleagues. He also condemned easy access to guns and urged legislators to support gun reform.

Wingard, who began the role as Temple University's president in July 2021, addressed the need for more to be done to keep the Temple community safe.

Fitzgerald's death marked the first time a Temple University Police Officer was killed in the line of duty.

Griffin, who has led Temple University's public safety department since the summer of 2022, said Fitzgerald was patrolling the area in a single occupancy vehicle, which is customary for Temple police.

Outlaw says the loss of Fitzgerald will be felt by all who knew him, in addition to the pain felt by his brothers and sisters in blue.

"The city is suffering because a really good person is gone," Krasner said. "And it should not be that way."

Krasner also says for the sake of the integrity of the investigation, some questions will remain unanswered to the public as investigators continue to search for and interview potential witnesses.

Pfeffer faces multiple charges, including Murder, Homicide of a Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest and related charges. For the subsequent armed carjacking, Pfeffer has been charged Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft-Receiving Stolen Property and related charges. He is ineligible for bail due to the severity of the charges.

On Thursday evening, a viewing will be held for Fitzgerald at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home. On Friday, a viewing and funeral service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.