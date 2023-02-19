Police sources: 18-inch pipe bomb found behind Holmesburg church, near railroad tracks

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was reportedly discovered behind a church in Holmesburg.

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29 an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

The pipe bob was reportedly discovered near Conrail railroad tracks.

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad safely took the pipe bomb out of harm’s way.

No further details were released in the incident.