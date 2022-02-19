Man, 32, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

article

A man has died following a shooting in the Kensington section of the city.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at Albert and Kensington Avenues.

Police say the 32-year-old man was shot on time in the right chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

