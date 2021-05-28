Police: Man, 35, fatally shot in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.

It happened on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say a man has been taken into custody and a weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

