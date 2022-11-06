Man, 36, critically injured after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A 36-year-old man was critically injured after someone shot him in the head in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say officers from the 22nd District responded to the shooting Sunday night, about 6:30, on the 2700 block of French Street.

They found the 36-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Officials say no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made, but an active investigation is underway.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.