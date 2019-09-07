Man, 36, killed in Kensington house fire

article

A man has died following a house fire in Kensington on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Madison Street.

Officers were responding to a report of a person trapped inside when they found a 36-year-old man in a second floor bedroom. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The Red Paw Emergency Relief Team reported one indoor and one outdoor cat were safely outside at the time of the fire. A bunny was rescued from the fire. All are safe with neighbors and family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

