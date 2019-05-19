Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

A 36-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police responded to the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street Saturday, about 11:40 p.m.

According to officials, police arrived to find a 36-year-old man shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrest has been made.

