Empty beach but booming business in Ventnor for start of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief It’s a cool and breezy start to Memorial Day weekend in Ventnor. Few people braved the beach Friday evening. Businesses are off to a good start with crowds due to the weather.



The week has been cooler than normal and rainy and not the perfect start to Memorial Day weekend, but conditions are promising to improve, sending many people to the Jersey shore to start their summer.

What they're saying:

"It's very relaxing and you can meditate as you walk," said Henry Lewkowicz. He is getting in his steps taking a three-mile walk on the beach Friday evening in Ventnor.

"The weather has been changing. It just rained maybe about 30 to 40 minutes ago. Then it stopped. So, I put this on so I did not soaked," he said. Now it is the wind, cloudy skies and cool temperatures keeping him out of the ocean.

"Yesterday there were five fellas surfing over there. It was pretty far out. It was cold," said Lewkowicz.

Memorial Day weekend:

It is not a perfect start to Memorial Day weekend but it is still the unofficial start to summer. Brett Segleman and Abbey Taub plan to make the best of it.

"We're going to find a way to enjoy the weekend," said Segelman. He and Abbey Taub were on a romantic beach stroll. They are looking forward to the weather improving over the next few days so they can take a run on the board walk, ride bikes, play pickle ball and hopefully take a dip in the ocean. But not Friday night.

"No cold plunge for you? No cold plunge here," said Segelman.

A dog and adorable little kid were the only brave ones on the mostly empty beach splashing around. But the ocean is not the only attraction.

Shore business is good:

Businesses like Ventnor Social are busy regardless of the weather. There's live entertainment, an arcade for kids like seven-year-old Nora visiting with family and friends and of course lots of food.

"It's always a good time. No matter the weather, it's always a good time," said Marivette Hinds, who is visiting with family and friends. They will be doing a little bit of work and a little bit of play. They have a home in Ventnor.

"We plan on fixing up some things around our place to get it ready for the summer," she said.

Friday night they are inside but tomorrow they are hoping to really start the holiday and hit the beach.

"My son is ready to touch his feet in the sand so I think tomorrow, regardless of the temperature, we're just going to go out there," she said.