Man, 37, shot and killed in East Germantown

article

Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in East Germantown overnight.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 5600 block of Bloyd Street.

Police said the victim, who has yet to be identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have yet been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP