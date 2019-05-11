Man, 38, stabbed to death after possible fight in West Philadelphia

Police in West Philadelphia are seeking a suspect after a man is stabbed to death early Saturday.

Officials say police responded to a call for a stabbing Saturday, a little after 1 a.m., at the 400 block of South 60th Street.

Police arrived to discover a 38-year-old man with a stab wound on the upper left side of his body. Police at the scene indicated a fight may have led to the stabbing.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. They seek a man in his early 30's with a medium build and dreadlocked hair. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the person of interest is asked to contact Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-592-5859 or call 911.

