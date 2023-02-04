Man, 39, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man in critical condition.
The shooting happened in North Philadelphia, on the 3300 block of Mascher Street Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., officials said.
Officers responded to the location and found the 39-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds in his stomach and leg.
Medics took him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
An active investigation into a possible motive is ongoing. No arrests were announced.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
