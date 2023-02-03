Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia grocery store.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. 

The victim was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he died. 

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting. 