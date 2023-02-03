Man, 54, critical after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street, police say

article

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington.

Officials say the man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in his buttocks and both legs.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



