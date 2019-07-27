Man, 39, stabbed during fight in Ogontz

article

Police are investigating after they say a 39-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in Ogontz.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 5600 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the arm by an unknown man during an altercation. The victim was transported to Albert Eintstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.