Man, 40, fatally shot in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington.

It happened on Kensington and Tioga streets around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Surveillance video captured three younger males running eastbound on East Tiago before going into a house. They eventually left the house. Police are holding the house with a warrant.

Investigators say the people inside the home are not being corporative.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

