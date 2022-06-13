Man, 40, fatally shot in North Philadelphia after caring for his sick mother, police say

A man was fatally shot Sunday night after visiting his sick mother, police say.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Smedley Street in the city's North Philadelphia neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, officers with the 39th District responded to several calls reporting gunshots.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man on the ground next to his vehicle with the door open, per officials.

Authorities say the man was shot at least one time in the head and he was bleeding heavily.

Officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m., police say.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says investigators know at least two shots were fired from a large caliber semiautomatic weapon.

Investigators also believe the shooter was standing very close to the 40-year-old victim at the time of the shooting, according to police.

"This is a tragic story because this 40-year-old does not live here," Small said. "He comes here and takes care of his mother who is sick, and he comes here on a regular basis [to] take care of his mother. And he was just taking care of his mother this evening. He left the house, was getting into his vehicle and that was when he was shot and killed."