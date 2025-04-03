Man, 40 killed in shooting outside deli in Parkside: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting in Parkside Thursday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we know:
At around 1:19 p.m., police began investigating a shooting that happened on the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Upon arrival, they say a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.
No arrests have been made at this time.
No weapons have been recovered.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334
.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.