Man, 40 killed in shooting outside deli in Parkside: police

The Brief A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened outside a food market and deli shop. Philadelphia police are investigating.



A man is dead after a shooting in Parkside Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

At around 1:19 p.m., police began investigating a shooting that happened on the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Upon arrival, they say a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No weapons have been recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334

.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.