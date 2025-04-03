Expand / Collapse search

Man, 40 killed in shooting outside deli in Parkside: police

By
Published  April 3, 2025 6:11pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man killed after shooting in Parkside

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after they say a deadly shooting occurred in Parkside Thursday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
    • The shooting happened outside a food market and deli shop.
    • Philadelphia police are investigating.

PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a shooting in Parkside Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we know:

At around 1:19 p.m., police began investigating a shooting that happened on the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue. 

Upon arrival, they say a 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics. 

No arrests have been made at this time.

No weapons have been recovered.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334

.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police. 

Crime & Public SafetyNewsPhiladelphia