Man, 40, shot multiple times and killed inside Camden store, officials say

Detectives in Camden are investigating a deadly shooting of a 40-year-old man.

Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police say officers were called to Fortuna Grocery at Louis Street and Kaighn Avenue Tuesday morning, around 11, after multiple 911 calls of a robbery.

Responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the store when they arrived.

The victim, identified as Luis Morales, was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

An investigation into possible motives is active. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 or Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matthew Dunlap at 609-519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously via email at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.