Man, 42, struck by marked police vehicle in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor says

The Office of the Ocean County Prosecutor says it is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle.

According to authorities, on Sunday around 10 p.m., officers with the Toms River Township Police Department were notified that a person was hit by a marked Toms River police vehicle.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue.

Officials say the prosecutor's office conducted an investigation and determined 42-year-old William Carberry of Toms River was trying to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was struck by a Toms River Township Police vehicle.

Carberry was transported to Community Medical Center before being flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment, where he is in stable condition, authorities say.

County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer says investigators indicated that Carberry was wearing dark clothes, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was walking outside the crosswalk at the time he was struck.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities say.