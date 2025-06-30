'Mummified' body found after fire at vacant property in Philadelphia: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters say a "mummified" body was found inside a property that caught fire early Monday morning in Philadelphia.
Investigators believe the body was inside the vacant property prior to the fire, and did not die as a result of the blaze.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to a vacant property on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 4 a.m.
Fire investigators say a "mummified" body was found by firefighters while battling the blaze.
They believe the body was inside the three-story property before the fire broke out.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the body found inside the home.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.