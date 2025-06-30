'Mummified' body found after fire at vacant property in Philadelphia: officials

The Brief A body that firefighters described as "mummified" was found inside a property that caught fire early Monday morning. It's believed that the body was inside the home for a long period of time before the fire broke out. The body has not been identified and firefighters do not know what sparked the blaze.



Firefighters say a "mummified" body was found inside a property that caught fire early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

Investigators believe the body was inside the vacant property prior to the fire, and did not die as a result of the blaze.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a vacant property on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 4 a.m.

Fire investigators say a "mummified" body was found by firefighters while battling the blaze.

They believe the body was inside the three-story property before the fire broke out.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the body found inside the home.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.