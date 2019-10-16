Man, 45, critical after being stabbed in Somerton

article

A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed in the stomach in Somerton.

According to investigators, police were called to the 10800 block of Lockart Road Wednesday morning, just before six a.m.

Officers arrived to discover a 45-year-old man suffering with a stab wound to his stomach.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Authorities say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made. They are actively investigating the incident.