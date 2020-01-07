Police ID man shot, killed while working at family's South Philly convenience store

Police say a store employee was shot and killed inside a convenience store in South Philadelphia.

It happened at the JD Hoyu Grocery at 9th and Porter streets around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found 31-year-old Xiaoding Li laying facedown behind the counter, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the store is family-owned and Li was working as a cashier. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports Li was a newlywed father of two young boys.

Police described the first suspect as a black male wearing a black three-quarter length winter coat with a hood, along with a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and black ski mask. He was allegedly armed with a 9 mm firearm.

Advertisement

Police described the second suspect as a black male wearing a black waist-length hooded winter jacket, black pants, black shoes and black ski mask.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP