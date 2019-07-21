Man, 46, critical after he was stabbed twice in the head in Brewerytown

article

A man is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after a stabbing in Brewerytown.

Police responded to the 1700 block of North 27th Street Sunday morning, about 5:15 on the report of a stabbing.

According to officials, police arrived to find a 46-year-old man who was stabbed twice in the head.

Man stabbed twice in the head on North 27th Street.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.