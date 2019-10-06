Man, 48, shot and killed in North Philadelphia; apprehension made

article

Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

An apprehension was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.