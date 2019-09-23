Man, 48, stabbed in Center City; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was stabbed in Center City early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and North 15th Street.

The victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with stab wounds to the neck and shoulder. He is lsited in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.