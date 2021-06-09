Man, 50, fatally shot multiple times in Hunting Park

article

The bloodshed continues as a 50-year-old man has been shot dead in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.

Authorities say police were called to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street Wednesday, just after 3 p.m., for a shooting.

Responding officers found the man with gunshot wounds across his upper body.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon has been found. An investigation is underway.

