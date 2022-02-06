Man, 50, killed in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run that happened in South Philadelphia Saturday night.

The incident happened at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene when a passerby noticed a man laying in the highway.

The man was suffering from a broken leg and head trauma. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later passed away at approximately 11:20 p.m.

He as later identified Jorge Hernandez-Sanchez of Philadelphia.

Police say they found vehicle debris at the scene that came from a dark gray-colored vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on what may have happened on the scene is encouraged to call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or call or text our tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

