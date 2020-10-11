Man, 54, dies after losing control of vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard

article

A man who police say was driving erratically on Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday night died after he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a concrete barrier then flipped into a ravine.

Authorities say the fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. near Filmore Terrace. Witnesses told police the driver was weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle.

The 54-year-old man reportedly crossed over the median into the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard and smashed into a concrete bridge barrier. The car then flipped over and came to a rest in a ravine.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by police. No other injuries were reported.

