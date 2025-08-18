Man, 55, sought after 48-year-old woman killed in Germantown: police

Philadelphia police are actively searching for Kyle Irvin, 55, who is wanted in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Rashida Irvin in Germantown.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kyle Irvin following the tragic incident.

What we know:

Rashida Irvin was found shot multiple times in a bathroom inside a property on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue last Monday evening.

While police have not disclosed the exact relationship between Kyle and Rashida Irvin, past reports from 2023 identified Rashida as a co-owner of 'Mister Relaxation Spa' on the same block, alongside her husband.

Rashida Irvin was previously profiled by FOX 29 for her business, highlighting her role as a co-owner of the spa.

The community is now grappling with the loss of a local businesswoman and the circumstances surrounding her death.

As the search for Kyle Irvin continues, police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS, all tips will be confidential. If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.