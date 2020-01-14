Man, 57, stabbed with machete in Strawberry Mansion; suspect arrested

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed with a machete in Strawberry Mansion on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of North 33rd Street.

Police said the 57-year-old victim suffered cuts to the back of his head and arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

