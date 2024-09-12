Man, 61, slashed in stomach during overnight robbery in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his bicycle early Thursday morning in Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Jefferson University Hospital around 1 a.m. for reports of a stabbing victim.
Investigators say the victim, 61, arrived at the hospital after being slashed in the stomach during a robbery on the 600 block of Wolf Street.
The victim was transported to Jefferson-Methodist Hospital where police say he was placed in stable condition.
Investigators are searching for a 30-year-old white man wearing a white shirt and jeans.