Man, 61, slashed in stomach during overnight robbery in Philadelphia: police

Published  September 12, 2024 9:21am EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 61-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his bicycle early Thursday morning in Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Jefferson University Hospital around 1 a.m. for reports of a stabbing victim.

Investigators say the victim, 61, arrived at the hospital after being slashed in the stomach during a robbery on the 600 block of Wolf Street.

The victim was transported to Jefferson-Methodist Hospital where police say he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for a 30-year-old white man wearing a white shirt and jeans.