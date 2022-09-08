Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue.

According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by responding officers but later succumbed to his injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.