Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue.
According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by responding officers but later succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.