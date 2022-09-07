Watch: Suspects struggle to drive car after early morning carjacking in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are attempting to identify and locate to suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that was caught on camera early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 600 of South 62nd Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in his parked car when two male suspects approached him and pulled him out of the white Lexus sedan at gunpoint.

The offenders got into the car and appeared to have trouble operating the vehicle as they engaged the windshield wipers and slammed on the brakes before they drove southbound on 62nd Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.