Man, 67, critical after he was shot multiple times in Overbrook

article

A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Overbrook early Tuesday morning.

Officials say police responded to the 1600 block of North 55th Street Tuesday, around 1 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 67-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

___

Advertisement

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter