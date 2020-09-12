Man, 70, charged with DUI after striking Delaware State Police vehicle

article

Delaware State Police say an officer was uninjured after an impaired driver smashed into a police cruiser during a traffic stop early Saturday night in Rehoboth.

Deputies say the accident happened just after midnight on Old Landing Road near Airport Road. An officer was conducting a traffic stop with his lights activated when a passing Chrystler 300 struck the driver's side door.

State Police say the officer avoided injury by quickly entering the cruiser when he noticed the speeding Chrystler was going to strike. The cruiser reportedly sustained functional damage.

Police say 70-year-old Gregory Brown of Rehoboth Beach was behind the wheel of the Chrysler. Brown was uninjured during the crash and charged with DUI and Failure to Yield/Change Lanes for Stopped Emergency Vehicle.

The vehicle that was pulled over at the time of the incident was not involved in the crash, police say.

