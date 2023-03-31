Man abducted at gunpoint while walking home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an abduction that occurred in the Northeast Philadelphia section of the city early Friday morning.

Authorities say the abduction took place on Friday just after 2 a.m.

According to police, a witness told investigators a man, identified as a 48-year-old, was walking home from work on the 900 block of E Godfrey Avenue when a black SUV pulled up next to him. The witness says two men got out of the vehicle and forced the victim inside at gunpoint, per officials.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The vehicle, believed to be a newer model Ford Explorer, then continued east on Godfrey Avenue.

Police released images of the car connected to the abduction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.