Video: SEPTA passengers restrain armed suspect after shooting at West Philadelphia station

A man was taken into police custody after a shooting on the SEPTA Market Frankford Line at the 52nd Street Station in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows SEPTA passengers holding an armed man down until police arrived to arrest him.

The incident occurred on Friday morning just before 8 a.m., delaying SEPTA trains in the area.

Police say a 19-year-old was shot once in the left arm and transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

SKYFOX flew over the station, where a large police presence was observed in the area.

According to authorities, the suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.