Expand / Collapse search

Video: SEPTA passengers restrain armed suspect after shooting at West Philadelphia station

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

SEPTA passengers restrain gunman as police respond to shooting at West Philadelphia station

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows how passengers restrained a gunman after a reported shooting on a SEPTA platform at the 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - A man was taken into police custody after a shooting on the SEPTA Market Frankford Line at the 52nd Street Station in the West Philadelphia section of the city. 

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows SEPTA passengers holding an armed man down until police arrived to arrest him. 

The incident occurred on Friday morning just before 8 a.m., delaying SEPTA trains in the area. 

Police say a 19-year-old was shot once in the left arm and transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in stable condition. 

Passengers tackle gunman on SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia, video shows

FOX 29's Steve Keeley is in West Philadelphia, where a gunman was apprehended on a SEPTA platform after passengers held him down.

SKYFOX flew over the station, where a large police presence was observed in the area. 

Large police presence seen in West Philadelphia

SKYFOX flew over a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia, where a large police presence was seen outside.

According to authorities, the suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 