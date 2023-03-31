Officials: Suspect fatally shot by police in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a police shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday.
Limited details were released by officials who say the shooting occurred on the 900 block of Spring Street in Wyomissing.
No additional details were released by law enforcement authorities.
Pennsylvania State Police are expected to release more information at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.
You can watch the press conference live on FOX29.com.