Man accused of exposing himself to children while posing a charity worker: police

A Philadelphia man is accused of posing as a charity worker and exposing himself to children.

Leroy Taylor, 51, was charged on Friday with several crimes, including corruption of minors.

The alleged incident happened Mar. 11 in the city's Rhawnhurst section, police say.

What we know:

Leroy Taylor, 51, is accused of exposing himself to children while dressed as a charity worker.

Investigators say the incident happened Mar. 11 on the 1900 block of Benton Street in Rhawnhurst.

Taylor was charged with two counts each of contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and public lewdness.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation.