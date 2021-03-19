Man accused in NJ murder claims he killed 16 people, prosecutors say
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A bombshell in Gloucester County court Friday, prosecutors say the former South Jersey resident who set off a cross country manhunt admitted to investigators he has killed 16 people.
Sean Lannon, 47, is charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski in East Greenwich earlier this month. Investigators say he's also considered a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men in New Mexico.
Lannon was arrested in Saint Louis driving Dabkowski's car.
Lannon's attorney told a judge Friday, Dabkowskihad been like a big brother to his client when he was growing up in New Jersey.
Lannon was ordered to stay in custody awaiting trial.
