Expand / Collapse search

Man accused in NJ murder claims he killed 16 people, prosecutors say

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Gloucester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man accused in NJ murder claims he killed 16 people, prosecutors say

A bombshell in Gloucester County court Friday, prosecutors say the former South Jersey resident who set off a cross country manhunt admitted to investigators he killed 16 people.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - A bombshell in Gloucester County court Friday, prosecutors say the former South Jersey resident who set off a cross country manhunt admitted to investigators he has killed 16 people.

Sean Lannon, 47, is charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski in East Greenwich earlier this month. Investigators say he's also considered a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men in New Mexico.

Lannon was arrested in Saint Louis driving Dabkowski's car.

Lannon's attorney told a judge Friday, Dabkowskihad been like a big brother to his client when he was growing up in New Jersey.

Lannon was ordered to stay in custody awaiting trial.

RELATED:

Man charged in New Jersey slaying, questioned in 4 New Mexico deaths

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter