Man accused of beating toddler to death for urinating on couch now faces murder charges

Alegray Jones, 30, was initially charged with aggravated manslaughter but is now facing a murder charge for the death of 2-year-old Jayden Hines.

"I feel a sense of relief you know, but it's not going to bring my son back, I still feel an emptiness on the inside," said Rashawd Holsey Hines, Jayden's father.

Investigators say Jones is the boyfriend of Jayden’s mother. According to police, he was watching Jayden while she was at work and got mad because he urinated on the couch.

In the newly filed court records for Jones's murder charge, the document says: "The defendant intentionally struck, squeezed, and threw the victim on multiple occasions because he was frustrated with the victim's behavior. The defendant committed aggravated child abuse which resulted in the victim's death which is classified as first-degree murder under the felony murder rule."

Jayden's father says was concerned about abuse happening at the boy's mother's home. He says he brought it to the attention of the judge handling his custody case.

"I clearly stated in my first letter to the judge that my son cries every time he has to go to his mom's, that indicates the signs of abuse and I fear for the safety of my children, in bold letters."

