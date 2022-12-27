Man accused of peeking into window of Temple off-campus housing complex sought by police

Philadelphia police investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of peeking into windows of off-campus student housing in North Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, police released information and surveillance video of a suspect who is sought in connection with incidents at an off-campus housing complex in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

This comes one week after Temple University Police issued an announcement warning students about the incident.

"Yesterday, a Temple University student reported to the Temple University Police Department (TUPD) that on two occasions, a male suspect peeped into her apartment window, which is located within the patrol zone," Temple University Police said on Twitter. "The student was transported to Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) Special Victims Unit for an interview, and a TUPD detective is currently working with PPD detectives to investigate and hopefully identify the suspect."

According to police, the man was looking into windows of housing on the 1800 block of N. 16th Street on December 1 and December 18.

Authorities say the man, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, was in a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and an expired temporary Pennsylvania tag 3827-305.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.