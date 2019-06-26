Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl he met on dating app in Manayunk

Police have arrested a man who they say raped a 14-year-old girl he met on a dating app in Manayunk.

The incident occurred on the 4600 block of Umbria Street on Monday.

Michael Kaufman, 28, has been arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, prohibited offensive weapons and related offenses.

Police say the teenager met Kaufman on a dating app called Skout. The two allegedly met at nearby Kelly Park, then went back to Kaufman's home on Umbria Street. Officials say the victim went to the home with Kaufman willingly, but did not willingly have sex.

A search warrant executed at the suspect's home recovered evidence, including hand grenades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.