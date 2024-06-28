Man accused of slashing New Jersey officer in face with serrated knife indicted: DA

Prosecutors have indicted a New Jersey man accused of slashing a police officer in the face last April.

Keith Kiminski, 31, was charged with attempted murder and other charges in the attack that happened at a home on Cresson Road in Galloway Township.

Investigators shared body camera footage of the incident that shows Kiminski storm out of the home and charge at an officer who was standing at the front door.

It's alleged that Kiminski slashed the officer in the face with a serrated knife, and wrestled with officers for several minutes while refusing to drop the weapon.

Investigators say the officer who was stabbed underwent emergency surgery for "serious injuries," including a gash that narrowly missed his carotid artery.

Other officers were also injured during the brawl, according to prosecutors.

Kiminski is currently being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending.