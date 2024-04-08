2 officers attacked while responding to 911 call in Atlantic County: police

Two officers in Atlantic County are recovering after authorities say they were attacked while responding to an emergency call Sunday night.

Officers from the Galloway Township Police Department responded to a home on Cresson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a 911 caller hung up on dispatchers.

Investigators say one officer was stabbed in the side of his face and another suffered a head injury after they were attacked shortly after arriving at the property.

Both officers were taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police say one officer has since been released, and the other is being treated for "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

The unnamed suspect has been taken into custody.